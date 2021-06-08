Could a new album from Scotty McCreery be coming soon? The singer says it's almost finished.

McCreery started the rollout of his next musical chapter in mid-2020 when he dropped "You Time," the first single off an as-yet-unreleased fifth studio project. In the months since, he's been working hard at putting the finishing touches on the new project, and it seems like it might be in fans' hands pretty soon, according to a new interview with Audacy's Katie & Company.

"I just finished up recording it yesterday, so it's wrapping up right now," McCreery reveals. While it's tough for him to pick favorite tracks so far, when pressed, the singer admits there's a few he's especially excited about.

“All of them are kinda like your kids," he cautions. “But we have a song called "How You Doin’ Up There" I’m excited about ... a song called "Carolina Sweet Tea" …

"There’s a few that I’m pretty pumped about," the former American Idol winner adds.

When it comes to the overall sound of the project, McCreery says he's leaning traditional, explaining that "it’s kind of like going back to my roots a little bit. It’s kinda who I am, talking about where I came from, my life, my beliefs, all that good stuff."

Those throwback leanings shouldn't come as a big surprise: Back at the end of 2019, when McCreery was first gearing up to head into the studio to work on new music, he said he was in a traditional musical headspace.

"I grew up on the good old country music, so we might be taking it back to that a little bit: a little more fiddle, a little more steel guitar. So, we'll see how that rolls," he explained, adding that he also had plans to draw from more recent developments in his personal life, like getting married. There might even be a song inspired by his dog, Moose, on the project.

Even though the finish line is getting closer, McCreery hasn't shared on official release date for his album. However, fans can get their fix of his music beginning in mid-June, when he launches his 2021 You Time Tour.

