Scotty McCreery has a guaranteed spot on the "nice list" after paying it forward to a service-oriented couple whose wedding plans were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Idol Season 10 winner recently paid a surprise virtual performance to Air Force veteran Lucas Cubic and his now-wife Emily Renner, a volunteer firefighter in West Virginia, after their wedding plans were dashed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the couple's first dates was seeing McCreery in concert, and they fell in love with his hit "This Is It," which the singer wrote just days before proposing to his wife, Gabi.

"That song, it means so much to us. Every single word is like a story for how our relationship has gone and where it's going to," Renner explains during an interview with the Today show.

When the couple were forced to cut their guest list down by more than 100 people, Cubic reached out to the singer in an effort to lift his wife's spirits.

"Every now and then one catches your eye and you're like, 'You know what, I think we're going to do this,'" McCreery says of his response to Cubic's letter. During the couple's rehearsal dinner, Cubic invited Renner over to a computer he had set up at the back of the venue. McCreery was set up on Zoom, much to Renner's surprise, and sang an acoustic rendition of "This Is It."

"It was just a huge shock to see Scotty up there and the stress that went into planning this wedding and then to see him take time out of his day to sing us this song, it just made it a lot easier for us," Renner professes of the special performance.

"The fact that one of my songs means to much to y'all is incredible and as a military vet and volunteer firefighter they've done so much for us already," McCreery raves about what compelled him to give back to the "amazing couple. This is the least that I could do."

"This Is It" was the second single off McCreery's Seasons Change album and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019.

