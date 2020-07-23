Scotty McCreery is honoring his good friend Yameer Greene, a 26-year-old man killed in a three-car crash in Knightdale, N.C., on Tuesday morning (July 21). The country star chose Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" to remember "one of the kindest and brightest souls I've ever met."

WRAL-TV shares that Greene's Dodge Dart was struck head-on when another car crossed a barrier on I-87 in Raleigh. The driver and passenger of that car, a Honda Accord, were also killed.

Greene, who like McCreery is a graduate of Garner Magnet High School, was likely on his way to work. The pair were classmates.

The "In Between" singer first shared news that he'd lost a friend on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying that everyone who knew Greene loved him. On Instagram, McCreery showed several photos of himself with Greene, also re-posting a reminder not to put off telling someone you love them in Instagram Story. His performance of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" offers plenty of emotion:

"For my buddy Yameer," McCreery writes on Facebook. "One of the kindest and brightest souls I've ever met. Everyone who knew him loved him. Love you and miss you man. Rest easy."

Greene's Instagram and Twitter profiles are marked as private. The WRAL story notes that he attended East Carolina University and was raised in church with his adoptive family.

McCreery lived in Garner, N.C., a suburb of Raleigh, until winning American Idol in 2011. Since then, he's split time in North Carolina and Nashville. He's currently working on his next studio album.