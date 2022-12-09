Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country.

The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.

Carly Pearce hosted CMA Country Christmas, a yearly country music celebration that this year featured Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and more.

Astute country music fans may spot Jenee Fleenor taking a fiddle solo midway through McCreery's vocals. The oft-chosen Christmas song got some fresh emphasis from the 29-year-old. Toward the end, he swings an arm and almost demands you "kiss her once for me."

McCreery has performed at the annual CMA Country Christmas on multiple occasions, including in 2011, when he was fresh off the release of his debut album and his American Idol win.

In 2012, McCreery released a holiday album called Christmas With Scotty McCreery that was certified Gold. This Christmas, he'll be celebrating his first as a father. Wife Gabi gave birth to son Avery in October.

The 2022 CMA Country Christmas filmed in September at the Steel Mill in Nashville, a room designed for rehearsals, filming and special events. The holiday event typically follows the annual CMA Awards, held on Nov. 9 in Nashville in 2022.

Musically, McCreery's "It Matters to Her" is his third single from the Same Truck album, released in 2021.

