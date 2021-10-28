Sarah Ryder stuffed her new music video full of some of her favorite people and places. The brand-new clip, for her recently released song "Get Back," is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

That's Ryder's friend and makeup artist, Marz Collins, in the opening scene, and the video's producer, Kirsten Hagwell, in the bar scene. Hagwell's husband, Sean Hagwell, directed the "Get Back" video, too.

"[They] are dear friends, and I am so lucky I get to work with them," Ryder says of the couple. "Sean is so cinematic in his work, and I'm just flat-out a fan of his work, period."

Ryder and company filmed part of the "Get Back" music video at Fran's East Side, a dive bar in East Nashville that Vice named the best dive bar in the city in 2018. In July of 2021, the bar's own, Frances Adams, learned her lease on the bar's current building would not be renewed and set up a GoFundMe to help with relocation.

"Fran herself is a Nashville treasure," Ryder says of Adams, "so we were honored to be there and spend the day with her!"

"It’s high time to feel fine again and have my back / Been lookin’ in the mirror, it ain’t me I’m lookin’ at / The girl I knew inside has gotten way off track," Ryder sings in the chorus of "Get Back," which she co-wrote with Marc Copely. "If I turn around retrace my steps, I’ll find her and get back."

The recently released "Get Back" follows Ryder's last single, "Woman," and precedes a full-length debut album, which is due out in early 2022 but the details of which have yet to be announced. The artist has been songwriting since she was eight years old, but only decided to pursue it at a professional level after graduating high school.

Ryder, who grew up in Lititz, Pa., moved to Los Angeles, Calif., before making her way to Nashville in 2013. Since then, she's worked with well-known songwriters including Copely and Dave Gibson, and as a writer signed to Johnny Garcia's Busy at Play Publishing.

"Get Back" is available to stream and download now. Fans can keep up with Ryder at SarahRyderMusic.com.