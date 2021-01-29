13 Years Ago: Sara Evans and Adam Levine Cover Stevie Nicks for CMT’s ‘Crossroads’

Sara Evans and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine might not outwardly seem like a musical match made in Heaven, but they teamed up for a very convincing performance of a classic Stevie Nicks song on Jan. 29, 2008 -- 13 years ago today.

Evans paired up with Maroon 5 for an episode of CMT Crossroads, a show that matches country singers and rock stars for sometimes unlikely collaborations. Her most recent album at the time was Real Fine Place from 2005, while Maroon 5 were riding high on the smash success of their breakthrough record, Songs About Jane, and 2007's It Won't Be Soon Before Long.

The episode included Levine and Evans blending their voices for several of her hits, including the Radney Foster composition "A Real Fine Place to Start" and "I Could Not Ask for More," along with Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved." But one of the highlights was undoubtedly their rendition of Stevie Nicks' hit "Leather and Lace," from her 1981 album Bella Donna.

Evans sang Nicks' part, employing a slightly grittier side to her voice than her own material usually draws on. Levine, meanwhile, voiced Don Henley's parts from the duet, which reached No. 6 in the Billboard Hot 100 and has gone on to become a classic, receiving airplay on both classic rock and adult contemporary stations.

Evans later called the collaboration one of her 10 favorite duets, telling Rolling Stone, "We really did have great chemistry." Press play above to watch their performance.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app