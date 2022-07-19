Summertime is all about long, slow days — preferably by a body of water — and good times with people you love. Sam Hunt captures that perfect summer day in his music video for "Water Under the Bridge."

The video finds Hunt soaking up a day of fishing on the river and docking his boat to enjoy a cookout with friends, including fellow country singer Kassi Ashton and her fiancé Travis Myatt. This party is conveniently located right off the water and — coincidentally, or not — under a bridge.

"Water Under the Bridge" feels both nostalgic and redemptive. It's a "time marches on" anthem that reminds us to hold onto the things that matter the most and — as tough as it may be — let everything else be water under the bridge.

The video is pretty representative of Hunt's life as of late. After leaving his hometown and pursuing a career in music, he's found himself back among his family and friends. The smile on his face throughout the music video is a reflection of the joy in his life after welcoming his daughter, Lucy, this year, and reconciling with his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart," Hunt said during a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium. "My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lot of ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."