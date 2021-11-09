Sam Hunt Has Learned the Meaning of ‘Stay in Your Lane’

Sam Hunt has used time off amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to his benefit. The "23" singer says he already has his next album written, but not recorded. Longtime fans may have a reason to be excited.

Sonically, Hunt's third studio album will be similar to previous projects. He's working with many of the same producers (Zach Crowell led both Montevallo and Southside) and will keep familiar themes. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, he described his music as, "Party, with an undercurrent of heartbreak."

"I don’t think it’s anything experimental," Hunt shares, speaking of album No. 3. "They say, 'Stay in your lane.' I have to tell myself that a lot because I like to venture out a little beyond my capacity."

Prior to Wednesday night's CMA Awards on ABC, Hunt's single "23" was nearing the Top 20. This is likely the first song from whatever comes next, whenever it comes. Nearly six years passed between the "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker's first two albums. During that time, he spoke of the next project with some amount of anticipation, often describing a sound that leaned a bit more traditional than songs like "Break Up in a Small Town." Ultimately, Southside ended up being in line with Montevallo, which means it was progressive by country music standards and not a deviation from the sound he introduced with "Leave the Night On."

Hunt spoke to Taste of Country during media sessions prior to the 2021 CMA Awards. The show begins at 8PM ET on Nov. 10.

