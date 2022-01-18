Ingrid Andress returned to the set of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night (Jan. 17), this time with Sam Hunt in tow. The pair performed their duet, "Wishful Drinking," which came out in the summer of 2021.

The two stars' personalities shined through as they took the stage, with Andress — wearing a plunging, glittering silver jumpsuit and understated jewelry to match — hitting the song's high notes with effortless precision and pop vocal sensibilities.

Hunt, meanwhile, brought out the song's introspective side, dressed in dark clothing and strumming an acoustic guitar as the two traded verses.

Andress co-wrote "Wishful Drinking," which she playfully describes as a "sad bop," with J.P. Saxe, Jonny Price, Lucky Daye Rykeyz. It's the singer's first duet with Hunt, and her first official collaboration in general.

"I've always wanted to work with Sam and been such a fan of his for a long time," Andress explains. "I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me on my first collaboration."

Though the pairing might seem like an unlikely one at first — Hunt and Andress are very different artists, and it's unusual for Hunt to sing a song he didn't co-write — he shares her love of "sad bops" and interest in music that defies genre.

Since "Wishful Drinking" came out, Hunt has indicated that he has a new album written, but not recorded. The new music won't be as genre-bending as some listeners might expect; Hunt says he's taking the old adage of "staying in your lane" to heart as he proceeds into a new musical chapter.

"I have to tell myself that a lot because I like to venture out a little beyond my capacity," he admits.

Andress is gearing up for some international dates on her Feeling Things Tour. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), she's playing a show in Dublin, Ireland, and she'll take her set through multiple stops in the U.K. and Europe before wrapping with an Oslo, Norway, date in early February.