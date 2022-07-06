Sam Hunt snuck a few frames of his baby daughter Lucy into a family video he shared on social media on Monday (July 4). The 6-week-old (ish) girl looks to be sleeping peacefully as the singer's family looks on with adoration.

During a CMA Fest performance in Nashville on June 7, the 37-year-old revealed that his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, gave birth in late May. Neither has firmed up any bona fides about their daughter, so the exact birthday and her full name are still unknown. He referred to her as "Lucy Lou" on stage, and fans who caught a glimpse of the swaddled babe call her Lucy in the comments section of this video.

The 4th of July post is a clip video that shows Hunt and his extended family fishing, dancing, drinking beer and spending time together.

"Wake me up early, be good to my dogs and teach my children to pray," he says in the caption, quoting lyrics to John Anderson's "Black Sheep," the song heard in his video.

Fans get a few seconds with two of Hunt's younger family members holding the baby before the potpourri of relatable family hijinks resumes. It was all a rare peak behind the curtain at the life of the enigmatic "Water Under the Bridge" singer. He doesn't often share or comment on the personal details of his life (his 12 music and tour-related tweets in June more than doubled his total for 2022), and when he does, it's rarely overt. Fowler doesn't have a public Instagram page.

Lucy appears at about the 38-second mark:

Hunt is busy touring this summer, with dates scattered across the United States well into the fall. "Water Under the Bridge" is the second single from what's expected to be his third studio album. His daughter was born after some marital strife with Fowler, who filed for divorce in February but asked the court to dismiss the case in May. In April, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

