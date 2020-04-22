10 Fascinating Facts About the Ryman Auditorium

The Ryman Auditorium is revered for its world-class acoustics and long, storied history within country music. The venue began as a church -- hence its nickname, "the Mother Church of Country Music," and stained-glass windows -- and quickly became a destination for live country music, helping popularize the genre and mold downtown Nashville into a rowdy, honky-tonk-filled destination.

Today, the Ryman Auditorium hosts residencies and concerts from not only country legends and hitmakers, but pop artists, speakers and more. However, there are some dark years in the building's history; it was a now-legend who helped bring the venue back to its former glory.

How did the Ryman Auditorium become so iconic? Check out this list of 10 facts about the Mother Church to find out.