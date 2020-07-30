New York State-bred artist Ryan Clark is ready to throw himself fully into a relationship. The singer and songwriter's "Trust Me With Your Love" premieres exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

Written by Clark with Chris Moses and produced by Justin Wantz, "Trust Me With Your Love" has a pop-rock flair -- think mid-2000s acts such as Ryan Cabrera -- but Clark cites country duo Dan + Shay and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson among his biggest influences.

"I know that you have built up these walls surrounding your love / Let me help you tear 'em down / I will stay around," Clark sings in the chorus. "These days it's so hard to trust / But this fire's burning through us / I know your heart's been hurt enough / Will you trust me with your love?"

"With social media as prominent as it is these days, I think most in my generation have trouble trusting ... This song is about that. It's about letting go and truly trusting someone with your heart, with your love," Clark tells The Boot. "It can be scary to put yourself out there and blindly fall for a new person, but trust is the foundation for building a solid relationship."

Originally from Lake George, N.Y., Clark tried his hand at piano and the bagpipes (his parents' selection) before picking up guitar. Lessons in middle school led to coffee shop gigs in high school; during his time at Marist College, he booked shows in New York City, and a conversation with a friend convinced Clark to switch majors from business administration to media and filmmaking.

Clark moved to Nashville in 2019, after an artist friend suggested they move there together. He dropped another single, "Nothing But Everything," in March, and had plans to be on the road until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Trust Me With Your Love" is due out on Friday (July 31) and is available to pre-save now.

Listen to Ryan Clark's "Trust Me With Your Love"