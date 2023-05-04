Russell Dickerson Will Play Himself on an Episode of &#8216;Call Me Kat&#8217;

Russell Dickerson Will Play Himself on an Episode of ‘Call Me Kat’

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Russell Dickerson is expanding his on-screen resume. The singer will appear on an episode of FOX sitcom Call Me Kat on Thursday night (May 4), and instead of a character, the singer will play himself.

"I was super nervous at first, like playing my first concert all over again," Dickerson says of making his acting debut, "But the cast and crew were so welcoming and made it such an incredible experience. I could absolutely see myself acting more!"

According to a press release, the episode — which is called "Call Me a Donut Wall" — will find Dickerson showing up in a storyline surrounding series regular Max. He'll offer Max, who's played by Cheyenne Jackson, a life-changing career opportunity.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik in the titular role. At the time of his death in October 2022, Leslie Jordan played a character named Phil in the show. In an early January episode, the show compiled a montage of appearances from stars to pay tribute to Jordan; one of them was Dolly Parton.

Though it's Dickerson's first time dipping his toes into the world of acting, he's no stranger to the screen. Most recently, he performed his latest single, "God Gave Me a Girl," on Today. That song — a personal message to the singer's wife, Kailey — went to radio late in 2022. It's the newest single off his self-titled third album, which he released in November 2022.

Dickerson and Kailey, who are already parents to 2-year-old Remington, announced earlier this month that they're expecting their second baby boy this fall. The exciting news comes after Kailey shared that she suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

Filed Under: Russell Dickerson
Categories: Country News
