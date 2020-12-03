Story Behind the Song: Russell Dickerson, ‘Home Sweet’

Russell Dickerson's "Home Sweet" is 100 percent his story. Penned by the singer, Casey Brown and Lady A member Charles Kelley plays on the cliche of "Home is where the heart is," explaining how no matter what they're going through or where they are, Dickerson feels at ease when his wife Kailey is by his side.

"Home Sweet" appears on Dickerson's sophomore album, 2020's Southern Symphony. Below, he shares the story behind the song, in his own words.

Just with the phase of life we're in, you know, with a new baby and and we're in a relatively new house that we just moved into last year, it's just like, that's kind of the phase of life, is "home sweet you and me," and it's like, no matter where we are, if we're on the road or if we're at home, home is where the heart is ...

Me, Casey Brown and Charles, we wrote two songs that weekend, and one was called, like, "Something to Dance To," or something, and it was fun, it's a cool song, but when you compare that with "Home Sweet," it's just no question, because "Home Sweet" is so special and real. ["Something to Dance To"] was a kind of a warmup song to get into the real stuff. And "Home Sweet," man, we, we deep dove on that, and I could not be happier with that song ...

After ["Something to Dance To"], me and Casey were on a run, and he ... threw out the idea: It was like "Home Sweet Us," I think, or something like that, and I was like, "What about "Home Sweet You and Me"?" And we were like, "Let's go write it, right now."

And so we started the track, and the chorus just came to me: He played the track, and I was like, [sings] "Home sweet you and me / Ain't got much, but we got all we need," and then we were like, "Okay, that's something," and then brought Charles in, and we kind of dove into me and Kailey's relationship of coming home from our honeymoon, and I had just gotten dropped from my songwriting deal so I had no money, and, you know, that's the first verse, and then [going] on the road and -- you know, just kind of started talking about life ...