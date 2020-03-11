Rory Feek: ‘I Still Feel Like I’m 100 Percent Married’ 4 Years After Wife Joey’s Death

Rory Feek still feels a strong bond with his late wife, Joey Feek, even four years after her death. The country singer says that even though Joey died in 2016, at the age of 40, after fighting cancer, he still feels completely taken, romantically speaking.

“I still feel like I’m 100 percent married and in a full, regular marriage,” Feek tells People of his lasting connection with Joey. “The only difference is that she’s just not around, but it’s a funny thing to feel so complete and not have her here. She was such an amazing gift and filled my life so much that she continues to fill it.”

The pair, who performed for years together under the moniker Joey + Rory, earned acclaim for their traditional country sound. After Joey was diagnosed with cancer, Rory began documenting her fight on his online blog This Live I Live. That project inspired both a New York Times bestselling book of the same name, about his life with Joey, and a television series currently airing on RFD-TV.

In the years since Joey's death, Rory has made a life for himself and his young daughter, Indiana, at their farm in Columbia, Tenn., just an hour south of Nashville. He says he still wears his wedding ring every day; after all, he explains, "She's still wearing hers."

Although he is currently focused on raising his daughter, Rory hasn't counted out the possibility of dating again in the future.

“I’m open to anything God wants to have happen. Absolutely," he says. "Do I see it on the horizon? No, but I want what He wants.”