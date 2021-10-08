Rod + Rose Announce Their Debut, Self-Titled EP

Rodney Atkins and wife Rose Falcon have been inseparable personally and professionally since marrying in 2013. Their new country duo's debut EP is a natural continuation of that union.

The pair are now Rod + Rose with new music that is a variation on the songs both have released in their careers thus far. Two songs, "Put Me Back Together" and "Being Here, Being There" (heard below), have been released so far, with a debut, self-titled EP set to drop in early 2022.

Atkins made the announcement on his social media on Tuesday (Oct. 5). All the new music will be released on Curb, his record label home of nearly two decades.

As a solo artist, Atkins has had six No. 1 hits, including four straight from the If You're Going Through Hell album. "Caught Up in the Country" was his most recent radio hit, from an album of the same name on which Falcon sang backup vocals for every song and joined him for a true feature twice. Along with their two kids Ryder and Scout, the couple have toured together, as well.

Prior to becoming part of Rod + Rose, Falcon was a successful songwriter for artists like Lady A and Eric Paslay. The couple married in November 2013 and welcomed their first child together in 2017, with Scout coming in the summer of 2019. Musically, Rod + Rose's music is a bit more rootsy than Atkins' fully-produced solo albums. It's a more artistic approach to making music.

The Rod + Rose EP is set to drop on Jan. 28.