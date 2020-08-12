Rodney Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon, are selling their lavish home outside of Nashville, and pictures show a house that's fit for a top country music hitmaker.

Atkins and Falcon lived together in an exclusive gated neighborhood called Valhalla in Brentwood, an affluent Nashville suburb that is home to a number of country music stars. They're asking $1,395,000 for their five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,385-square-foot house, which sits on 5.3 lush acres, providing eye-popping panoramic views of the hills of Brentwood.

Amenities include a two-story foyer, a spacious great room with trayed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with a granite island and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. A luxurious owner's suite is one of the highlights of the main floor, featuring a jacuzzi and a separate shower, as well as double vanities.

The exterior of the home features beautiful brick as a main architectural element, with brick walkways and porches flanked by iron railings. A sweeping brick stairway leads up to the front entrance, which is highlighted by tall, arched wooden doors.

Oversized windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the house, which also includes a formal dining room, four total fireplaces, a three-car garage and more top-flight amenities. The second-story deck includes its own outdoor fireplace and features spectacular views, while the fenced grounds are meticulously landscaped.

Richard Bryan of Fridrich & Clark holds the listing on the property, which is currently available for showings; for more information, consult the official listing.