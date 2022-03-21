Ever since the early days of his career, the stage has always been where Riley Green feels most at home. Now, he's commemorating his concert experience with We Out Here: Live, a new live album recorded during a recent stop on his headlining We Out Here arena tour.

"We've seen our biggest and loudest crowds so far on this tour, and to thank all the fans who have come out, we recorded one of the nights for them. Can't wait for y'all to hear it," Green says.

The result of that special night is an 11-song batch of music that features Green's biggest hits to date, plus some newer material off his 2021 Behind the Bar EP. "Put 'Em on Mine," "That's My Dixie" and "If It Wasn't for Trucks" all make the setlist, and of course, Green's set wouldn't be complete without his all-time biggest hits, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and "There Was This Girl."

The 11th and final song on the album is "Dixieland Delight," Green's cover of Alabama's classic hit from 1983. It's an especially fitting way to end the show, since not only is Green an avid traditional country fan, but he's an Alabama native who cut his teeth playing bars up and down his home state.

Green's original set of We Out Here Tour dates wrapped in February, but he's expanding the run. The shows will resume in May, and include a July 3 stop at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. The singer is also joining Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour, which begins in June.

Green's live album will be out on March 25.

Riley Green, We Out Here: Live Tracklisting:

1. "Different ‘Round Here (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton

2. "Get That Man a Beer (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Channing Wilson

3. "If It Wasn’t for Trucks (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana

4. "Put ‘Em on Mine (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Wyatt McCubbin, Jonathan Singleton

5. "Georgia Time (Live)" | Written by Riley Green

6. "When She Comes Home Tonight (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Jordan Fletcher, Ryan Nelson

7. "I Wish Grandpas Never Died (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Lendon Bonds, Buford Green

8. "Hell of a Way to Go (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin

9. "That’s My Dixie (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Randy Montana

10. "There Was This Girl (Live)" | Written by Riley Green, Erik Dylan

11. "Dixieland Delight (Live)" | Written by Ronnie Rogers