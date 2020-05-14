Nashville-based singer Riley Clemmons' latest single "Over and Over" gets an added dose of star power thanks to Lauren Alaina. The pop-infused track is getting a remix featuring the country star, and readers can hear it first on The Boot.

Clemmons' "Over and Over" is a message of gratitude for unwavering love and support. The 20-year-old is a buzzy artist in the Christian music scene, but the song's message is broad enough to apply to more earthly relationships, too.

"Somehow you choose me / Over and over again / Over and over again / Keep runnin' to me / No matter I am / Over and over again," goes the chorus. "I get lost, I must confess / Oh, how quickly I forget / But you keep on showing me how to love / Over and over again."

Alaina is known for her soaring vocals, and Clemmons matches her on the track. They're joined by a gospel choir on the bridge for a truly powerful moment.

Clemmons, 20, is signed to Capitol CMG. Raised on southern gospel music and classic rock, she began singing as a child and was discovered by her manager, Mitchell Solarek, at the age of 13. She's been with Capitol since she was 16 years old, and released her debut single, "Broken Prayers," in 2017.

Clemmons' debut album arrived in 2018, and her 2019 single "Fighting for Me" made her one of only two female artists to earn a Top 5 single on the National Christian Audience radio chart that year. She performed and was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2019 GMA Dove Awards, too.

Fans can purchase and stream Clemmons' original version of "Over and Over" now. The new version featuring Alaina will be available widely on Friday (May 15).

Listen to Riley Clemmons (Feat. Lauren Alaina), "Over and Over":