Ric Robertson gets in touch with his child self — quite literally — in his new "Carolina Child" music video. The clip, premiering exclusively via The Boot, is available to watch below.

Robertson's new video, subtly shot largely from a kid's perspective, follows a chicken suited-child through a day of play and an adult Robertson on a bike ride. They meet at park bench: Robertson arrives with a bag of food, handing it off to the youngster, who then disappears back to his playroom through a green nylon tunnel. At the end of the clip, they're each eating hot dogs on their own.

"Carolina Child," which Robertson wrote solo, was inspired by a nickname from his friend and fellow artist, Esther Rose. He, a North Carolina native, was playing guitar for her during a Summer 2019 tour when "[s]he snapped a polaroid of me stranding outside a coffeeshop in Black Mountain, N.C., and I jotted it down on the back."

It took a call from legendary studio engineer Rob Fraboni — he produced the The Last Waltz soundtrack and has worked with, among others, Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys and Bonnie Raitt — who called Robertson to come in for a recording session. "I said yes and then spent the next couple days writing "Carolina Child." Ironically, Rob had to cancel that session ... but I got a title track from the experience!" Robertson says.

"Carolina Child" is one of 10 songs on Robertson's forthcoming new album of the same name. Dan Molad, drummer and producer for the indie pop band Lucius, produced the project, which also features Lucius' vocalists, Jess Wolf and Holly Laessig. Robertson himself is a former member of the band.

In addition to his ex-bandmates, Robertson enlisted a number of friends and fellow musicians to work with him on Carolina Child: Dori Freeman, the Wood Brothers' Oliver Wood, Logan Ledger and more are featured on the record. The longtime New Orleans, La., resident has worked as a touring band member for the Wood Brothers, Rhiannon Giddens and others.

Carolina Child is due out on July 30 via Free Dirt Records and available for pre-order and to pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Robertson on his official website.