When the members of Restless Heart first got together to record songs in Nashville, it wasn't for themselves. Tim DuBois enlisted Larry Stewart, John Dittrich, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, and Greg Jennings to record demos of songs he had written, including "Love in the First Degree," which went on to be a hit for Alabama. Inspired by the success of the demos, the musicians decided to become an official band and were signed to RCA in 1984. Over the next decade, Restless Heart filled country radio with hit after hit.

Over the course of their career, the band has charted more than twenty-five singles, including six No. 1 hits. Restless Heart tapped into a unique sweet spot in country music's evolution, incorporating pop and rock influences with incredible harmonies that often earned comparisons to the Eagles.

Their self-titled debut had three singles, all of which landed in the Top 40 on country radio. The band's sophomore album, Wheels, spawned four No. 1 singles and became the first of four consecutive records to become certified Gold.

The early 1990s marked the departure of members Larry Stewart and Dave Innis, leading Restless Heart to release one more album, Matters of the Heart, as a trio before the band went on hiatus in 1994.

Four years later, the hiatus broke briefly when the members recorded three new tracks for a greatest hits compilation album. That reunion was short-lived, and the band again stepped away from the spotlight until the 2004 release of their ninth studio album, Still Restless.

While there was talk of new music from Restless Heart in 2013, the album never materialized. Most recently, the band took the stage together for their 2015 induction ceremony into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Let's look at ten songs that help define Restless Heart's country music legacy.