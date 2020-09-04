Rumors have been swirling for several years about the possibility of a reboot of Reba McEntire's classic sitcom, Reba, and in a new interview, the country music superstar and television personality says she'd be delighted to take part if that ever happened.

"I would love to," McEntire tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul and Amber Atnip when asked if she'd ever do another sitcom.

"I'd even like to do a reboot of the Reba TV show," she adds. "That would be a lot of fun, because we had so many stories we were wanting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked."

Reba ran on the WB and the CW from 2001 until 2007.

"We had no idea why they canceled us," McEntire states. "We were a huge success, so it was a head-scratcher for us. So to come back now ... that amount of time, that time spread, we'd have a lot of stories to tell."

McEntire has been hinting at the possibility of a Reba reboot for several years now. She broached the subject in August of 2017, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had been in talks to revive the beloved show.

"There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too," she said, adding that the cast were all on board. "We'd love to do it."

She then teased fans in March of 2018 by posting a picture to social media that showed her posing with her former castmates Melissa Peterman and Christopher Rich.

"Now all we need is the rest of the REBA cast!!" McEntire wrote to accompany the photo.

Peterman replied to McEntire's post by writing, "I have their phone numbers ... Let's do this!!! Xoxo love you."

