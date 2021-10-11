On the heels of releasing her three-part box set, Revived Remixed Revisited, country superstar Reba McEntire stopped by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Oct. 7) to perform an ebullient medley of her hits, "Take It Back/Why Haven’t I Heard From You."

Accompanied by her personal live band, the country icon took to the show to premiere the special medley of her two hit songs. The performance was delivered exuberantly against a vibrant rose and sky blue colored backdrop, and bolstered by high-spirited backing vocals.

“So tell me why, haven't I, heard from you / Tell me why, haven't I heard from you / I said now darlin', honey, what is your excuse / Why haven't I heard from you,” sings McEntire on the buoyant chorus.

“Take It Back” was originally released in 1992 on McEntire's nineteenth studio album, It’s Your Call, while "Why Haven't I Heard From You" was featured in her follow-up 1994 record, Read My Mind. While the country star has performed this version out on tour for years, the release of Revived Remixed Revisited marks the first time she recorded it in the studio with her touring band as part of the Revived set, which features renditions of songs identical to how fans would hear them live on stage.

Remixed includes dance remixes of ten hits, while the Dave Cobb-produced Revisited offers stripped-down, acoustic cuts of songs such as “How Blue,” “Somebody Should Leave,” and the iconic “Does He Love You” with fellow powerhouse, Dolly Parton.

Of her new triple collection, McEntire tells Variety, "I think it’s very important to keep the songs of mine that my fans grew up on (alive). My fans are very loyal, very sweet to me, and I think they’re going to enjoy this three-album package where they can sit down and say, ‘Oh, I remember when Reba sang that in Omaha.'"

To celebrate the release of Revived Remixed Revisited, the country legend also unveiled a stunning music video for "Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton. Filmed at Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville, the nostalgic clip tips its hat to the iconic 1993 music video with Linda Davis.

