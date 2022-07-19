Reba McEntire Has ‘Really Been Trying Hard’ to Bring Back Her ‘Reba’ Sitcom

Will fans ever see a reboot of the classic Reba McEntire-led sitcom, Reba? The cast and crew sure hope so, the singer explains in a new interview with the Bobby Bones Show.

"We've really been trying to do a reboot of the Reba show," the country icon explains. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six-and-a-half years."

Reba ran on the WB and CW networks fro 2001 to 2007, and revisiting the world of the beloved sitcom has been on McEntire's mind for quite some time. She hinted at potential show reunions several times throughout the aughts. In 2020, she told Taste of Country Nights that the show's cancelation came as a surprise, and when it happened, she still had a lot of storylines she was hoping to see through to fruition.

"That would be a lot of fun, because we had so many stories we were waiting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked," she explained.

In her latest interview, McEntire adds that the whole Reba team got to be close friends, which would make a show reunion that much more gratifying.

"It was fun, the cast and crew, everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people," she continues. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen some day."

In the meantime, the country star is finding plenty of opportunities to keep in touch with her friends from the Reba series. She and Melissa Peterman — the actor who plays Barbra Jean Hart on the show, aka the new girlfriend of McEntire's ex-husband Brock — are co-hosts of the Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast.

The two friends are also co-starring in an upcoming Lifetime movie called The Hammer, where they'll play onscreen sisters. That film is sure to be a party on-set, too: Not only does it find McEntire and Peterman reuniting, but also in the cast is McEntire's boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.