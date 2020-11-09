Reba McEntire's songs and movies are easy to remember, but do you recall which former president the famous singer was good friends with?

With the CMA Awards just days away and McEntire set to host once again, it seemed fitting to offer a refresh on six fascinating facts about the 65-year-old. After a chart-topping music career and several major motion picture television roles, plus two (soon to be three) television shows, she's showing no signs of slowing. In fact, new music may even be on the horizon, plus a tour for 2021 if such things are permissible.

Early life jobs on the farm (be careful if you're squeamish), first recordings, her big break and the George Strait hit she actually turned down are all a part of this Reba McEntire trivia video. Watch, track your score and let us know how you did in the comments section. If you went six for six, you're either lucky or really smart. Either way, we don't mind you bragging a little.

Take the Quiz: How Well Do You Know Reba McEntire?

Professionally and personally, McEntire is flying high once again. In addition to her busy onstage and onscreen life, she's started dating actor Rex Linn, who once starred in CSI: Miami on CBS. The romance dates back to January, according to his social media posts, but in recent weeks and months, she's begun to share more behind-the-scenes pictures from their time together. They keep it real casual but seem to have a great time.

They even have adorable nicknames for one another! Check it out:

