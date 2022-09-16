Reba McEntire to Release New Collection of Christmas Songs

Reba McEntire is ready to kick off the holiday season in style. On Oct. 14, the country star will release Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, a curated mix of previously-released, yuletide-ready recordings that includes classics like "White Christmas," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Winter Wonderland." The collection also includes “I Needed Christmas,” a track featured in her 2021 Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.

"I’m excited to share this newly packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs," McEntire says. "It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!"

Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection will also be available as a limited pressing on white vinyl, beginning Nov. 4. Fans can pre-order their copy and snag limited-time-only merchandise — including ornaments, mugs and apparel — at McEntire's official online store, while supplies last.

Reba McEntire, Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection Track List:
1. "Away in a Manager" (from Merry Christmas to You, 1987)
2. "O Holy Night" (from Merry Christmas to You, 1987)
3. "White Christmas" (from Merry Christmas to You, 1987)
4. "The Christmas Song" (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (from Merry Christmas to You, 1987)
5. "Up on the Housetop" (from Secret of Giving, 1999)
6. "I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus" (from Secret of Giving, 1999)
7. "Mary, Did You Know?" (from Secret of Giving, 1999)
8. "O Come All Ye Faithful" (from My Kind of Christmas, 2018)
9. "Jingle Bell Rock" (from My Kind of Christmas, 2018)
10. "Winter Wonderland" (from My Kind of Christmas, 2018)
11. "I’ll Be Home for Christmas" (from My Kind of Christmas, 2018)
12. "I Needed Christmas" (from Christmas in Tune, 2021)

