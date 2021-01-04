Reba McEntire’s Son Shelby Blackstock Is Engaged

The year 2020 may have been a "booger bear" for Reba McEntire (and everyone else), but it looks as though 2021 is already off to a good start for the singer and her family. McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, has asked his girlfriend to marry him ... and she said yes!

Blackstock, who is McEntire's only child, got down on one knee to ask Marissa Branch for her hand. She calls herself a "Disney Princess" in her Instagram bio, so it's only fitting that he chose to pop the big question at Walt Disney World, in front of Epcot's Spaceship Earth. Blackstock's now-fiancee appears adorably shocked, throwing up her hands to her mouse-eared head in photos posted to social media.

"Closing out the best year of my life the right way — I’m engaged to my best friend," Blackstock captioned a photo of the magic moment, also allowing everyone a peep at the gorgeous ring he selected for his bride-to-be. "Now let’s celebrate the way we know best!"

Branch posted her own shot of the moment, which shows the two looking as cute as can be in a pandemic-era selfie, face masks hiding their smiles but not the glowing happiness in their eyes. She added a Disney quote, from Hercules: “People do crazy things ... when they’re in love.”

Blackstock is 30 years old and an accomplished race car driver who dropped out of college to pursue the sport full time. His father is Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire divorced in 2015, and his older half-brother, Brandon Blackstock, is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband.

