Just a few short weeks after the March 14 death of her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, Reba McEntire joined with her family to say goodbye to their beloved matriarch in a formal funeral service.

“This is us always having each other’s backs,” McEntire wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (March 31), alongside a picture in which she stands back-to-back with her mother. “Tight knit family. She taught us that.”

The country icon added a series of pictures taken during her mother’s recent funeral, which was temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jacqueline McEntire was 93 years old when she died after battling cancer. Her husband, Clark McEntire, died in 2014 at the age of 86.

“She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go,” McEntire said in an Instagram post on March 14 when she announced her mother’s death. “The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

McEntire often talked about how close she was to her mother. On her 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth, she paid tribute to her mom with a song titled "You Never Gave Up on Me," originally written as a gospel song. The singer added a few words of thanks to her version, changing the meaning of the song to one that made her mother cry.

It’s been an uneasy time not only for McEntire, but for the entire nation and world as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread. On March 12, McEntire postponed her upcoming arena tour, and rescheduled it to start July 9 in Alabama.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” McEntire shared in a press release at the time. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”