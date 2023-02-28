7 Unforgettable Reba McEntire + Kelly Clarkson Collaborations

Over the years, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire have undoubtedly proven that their voices are great on their own, but they somehow sound even better when collaborating.

From reimagining each other's hits to putting their spin on holiday classics, the pair have racked up quite the praise and a few accolades along the way — including a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Country Collaboration.

Outside of their careers, many country fans know that McEntire and Clarkson were once related. Clarkson married McEntire's then-stepson, Brandon Blackstock, in 2013. At the time, McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock, but they divorced in 2015, while Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in the summer of 2020. Despite their marriages ending, Clarkson and McEntire have remained very supportive of one another.

Keep reading for our list of McEntire and Clarkson's most unforgettable collaborations from throughout the years.