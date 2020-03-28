Reba McEntire: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Country Icon

She's been a country mainstream artist for more than 40 years, and is a vivid storyteller and, like many beloved country stars, a chronic over-sharer, so it's easy enough to assume that even casual fans know just about everything there is to know about recording artist and actor Reba McEntire. We, however, beg to differ.

There's plenty of forgotten facts and overlooked trivia from McEntire's life, which spans from working on her family's cattle ranch as a child to recent developments both celebratory (receiving a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018) and surreal (two words: Col. Sanders). Even the most devoted fan of Oklahoma's favorite redhead is liable to learn something from this list of 10 Things You Might Not Know About Reba McEntire.

There's a story about castrating bulls, the backstory behind Faith Hill's failed attempt to join McEntire's touring band and more. Read on: