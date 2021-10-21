Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

I love my job, and I get to interview a ton of country music superstars, but when you get the message that you get to interview the one and only Reba McEntire, you can get a little bit nervous. At least, for me, that's how it went down. I was like, "Oh gosh, what am I going to ask her?" I don't want to upset her or make her mad in any way; I want to make sure she gets questions that she is not hearing all day while doing interviews, etc.

With that being said, once I blocked all the nerves out, I was ready and well-prepared to speak with one of country music's icons. She had just dropped her new triple album, Revised Remixed Revisited, earlier that month, and one of the songs on the album was a remake of her song "Does He Love You," featuring Dolly Parton. Just the fact that down on my sheet of paper with a few questions were the names Reba and Dolly, I was on another planet.

We also talked to her about the possibility of her returning to television, and if she is working on recording new music. It was a lot of fun, and Reba went into more detail on what exactly happened earlier this year when she had to be rescued by firefighters from a building due to a staircase collapsing.

Please feel free to listen to the whole interview, and make sure to hit that like and subscribe button and leave a rating wherever you are listening to your favorite podcasts.

