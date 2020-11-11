Top 10 Reba McEntire Albums

The Country Music Hall of Fame legacy of Reba McEntire includes 33 albums, 27 of which cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Although McEntire’s discography stretches all the way back to a self-titled debut issued in 1977 by Mercury Records, her greatness beyond a few scattered hits truly became undeniable after a 1984 jump to MCA Records. In the 35-plus years since the release of My Kind of Country, a promising hitmaker has evolved into a television and film star, crossover recording artist and one of the handful of global celebrities recognizable by their first name.

Read on to find out how The Boot ranks the very best releases from a catalog without a complete dud. The list skips over the 1970s, gives the '80s and '90s equal billing with four choices from each decade, and even shows some love for McEntire’s 21st-century output as a country music ambassador.