Randy Travis’ Wife Discusses How They’re Handling Quarantine

Life as we know it has unquestionably changed for everyone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on our day-to-day existence due to social distancing and quarantine. Musicians and performers have been hit particularly hard, with just about every tour canceled until further notice.

One musician who is handling things with grace, however, is Randy Travis; after all, as his wife Mary explains, he's felt this feeling of isolation before.

In a new interview, Mary Travis tells Rolling Stone that her husband's 2013 stroke abruptly changed life as they knew it. “Our world kind of shut down and came to a screeching halt seven years ago, when the stroke happened in July 2013,“ she notes. “That’s when we hit a brick wall and everything changed and we were isolated from everything we had known before.“

Given that experience, the sudden onset of the novel coronavirus around the world and subsequent quarantine has not fazed the couple. “To us, it was not that much of a transition," Mary notes. “But for people that have never been through something like that in life, or a tragedy where your whole world is shattered and it changes in an instant, I’m sure that it was hard to adjust to, because it was hard for us to adjust to seven years ago.“

The Travises are quarantining in a peaceful and beautiful setting: their Texas ranch, which Mary describes as filled with “wide open spaces and beautiful sunsets.“ She says their faith in God helped them seven years ago and has also proven crucial for them recently as well.

“There’s no way you can get through something that changes your life so much in an instant, without having that faith," she reflects.

Travis is continuing to make impressive strides in his recovery, having most recently contributed to Josh Turner's upcoming album, Country State of Mind, which drops on Aug. 21.