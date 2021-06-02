Randy Travis Re-Releasing Iconic ‘Storms of Life’ Album With Three New Songs

Randy Travis is using the 35th anniversary of his debut album to announce his next project. A re-release of Storms of Life with three new songs is scheduled for this fall.

The original album (released on June 2, 1986) included the chart-topping hits "On the Other Hand" and "Diggin' Up Bones." The RIAA triple-platinum-certified Storms of Life is remembered as pivotal in the transition from country's pop-leanings to a more traditional sound in the late 1980s: Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Garth Brooks are three superstars who'd follow in the next three years, by which time Travis was regarded as a true star and regular Entertainer of the Year nominee.

This new version of Storms of Life will be remastered and include three unreleased songs: "Ain't No Use," "Carryin' Fire" and "The Wall." Kyle Lehning produced the majority of the album, which is due out on Sept. 24 via Warner Music Nashville, with Keith Stegall joining for two songs.

Warner Bros.

Before becoming a career-defining record for Travis, Storms of Life came with a splat. "On the Other Hand" was the lead single, but it barely charted as his Warner Bros. debut before the label moved on to "1982," a Top 10 hit. Travis would then re-release "On the Other Hand" and watch it become his first No. 1 single. (Chris Young accomplished something similar with "Voices" in 2008, when the song stalled inside the Top 40 before becoming a chart-topper after the success of two additional singles.)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app