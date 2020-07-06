Randy Travis has offered up a moving remembrance of Charlie Daniels after the "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer and country music icon died at the age of 83 on Monday (July 6) following a stroke. The touching tribute from Travis uncovers one uniquely personal recollection of his friend: a time when Daniels named a colt after his fellow Country Music Hall of Famer.

Travis also included a video of the two together, a clip that shows them praying together backstage.

"Charlie Daniels was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known," Travis says on his social media outposts. "He, and Hazel, have been two of my and Mary's dearest friends over the past years. We laughed, cried and prayed together. Not only was he a gift to us, but to the entire world."

Daniels died at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., on Monday after suffering what's called a hemorrhagic stroke, which is when blood from an artery starts bleeding into the brain. Daniels also had a history of heart problems; in 2013, he received a pacemaker.

But Travis' mind was on Daniels' lasting legacy as a musician and a friend when he shared his salute after learning news of his death. The "Three Wooden Crosses" singer — who's had his own share of health issues — thanked Daniels for his contributions and tendered a sincere expression of affection.

"A few years ago, Charlie had a colt born on my birthday and named him after me," Travis continues. "The memories go on and on, so I'll leave it at this — Charlie, thank you for everything you've done for me, your endless support of us, your unconditional love and the sweet memories. It is my greatest honor to be your Country Music Hall of Fame classmate — you will live on forever as my hero … my friend. I love you."

Going by the clothing the men are wearing in the video, the clip Travis shared of he and Daniels probably stems from their meeting at the 2016 CMA Festival. There, Daniels introduced Travis to the crowd at Nashville's Nissan Stadium following Travis' 2013 stroke. Travis got a standing ovation.

LOOK: These Are the Best Charlie Daniels Band Songs