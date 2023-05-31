Adding to his list of accolades, Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

The veteran country artist joins an elite group of artists that includes Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Little Richard, Tim McGraw and many others.

The "I Told You So" hitmaker was enshrined during a special ceremony on May 27, during the annual Cajun Country Jam's Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs, La. Travis was brought on stage to receive his honor in front of the crowd.

“Over the years Randy Travis has made many stops and new fans along the way in the great state of Louisiana," Cajun Country Jam promoter Scott Innes remarked. "We are delighted and honored to have had Randy on our stage!”

Jonathan Mailhes Jonathan Mailhes loading...

Travis began his career in Shreveport, La., under the name Randy Ray. His first studio recordings were created at Paula Records. Those first tracks were the foundation of a storied career that has helped him sell more than 25 million records. He is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Before suffering a near fatal stroke in 2013, the "Diggin' Up Bones" artist had won seven Grammys, 11 ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, 10 American Music Awards and eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, among other honors.

Travis has been undergoing physical therapy since his stroke, and with the help of his wife Mary, he's been able to regain some of his motor skills, speech and even his singing voice. The country icon continues to make improvements with his health.