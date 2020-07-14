The country music community is a tight-knit one, and tragedy and loss seem to weave the connection between artists even closer. After country icon Charlie Daniels died on July 6, due to a hemorrhagic stroke, tributes began to flow like the tears that fell.

One of the most heartfelt and beautiful tributes came from Randy Travis — a friend of Daniels — and his wife Mary, who sent three wooden crosses adorned with flowers to the grieving family.

“We really appreciate it,” a member of Daniels’ team wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the three wooden crosses, harkening back to Travis' 2002 hit "Three Wooden Crosses."

Daniels died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., and was laid to rest on July 11, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Family, friends and fans traveled to the Nashville-area town to pay their respects to the late country and Southern rock icon at his funeral, which included performances from his fellow artists Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt and Gretchen Wilson.

Other notable people who have sent their respects to the family in the form of flowers and gifts include Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, non-profit organization Code of Vets and the team at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville.

On Monday (July 13), Daniels' family shared a photo of his final resting place at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., along with a message from Daniels' son that simply says, "We miss you dad."

Appropriately, Daniels' grave includes American flags, as he was proudly patriotic. Before he died, Daniels is said to have written a novel, and his family promises fans that they'll ensure it comes out.

