Randy Travis is one of country music's most important traditionalists, and he's helping to shepherd the next generation of old school country singers with a new duet. The Country Music Hall of Famer joins newcomer Drew Parker for a new rendition of a classic Keith Whitley Christmas song, and they've even released a brand-new video for the special collaboration.

Travis invited Parker to join him on a new joint version of Whitley's "There's a New Kid in Town," which Whitley co-wrote with Don Cook and Curly Putnam. Travis previously cut the song in 1989 for his An Old Time Christmas album, but it did not make the final tracklisting. When he decided to release a special deluxe version of the project in October of 2021, he invited Parker to add his voice to Travis' recording to create the new collaboration, which is one of three previously unreleased tracks on the deluxe edition.

The new track is accompanied by a video that the pair shot at Travis' ranch in Texas, which marks his first new video shoot since he suffered a devastating stroke in 2013. The heartwarming clip intermingles the natural splendor of Travis' property with a sense of fellowship.

"I hope fans see the true reason for the season in this video. Jesus, our Lord, and togetherness. That’s what it’s all about!" Travis says. "Not to mention the fact that country music is alive and well in this new crop. Drew nails the vocals on this — I’m so glad he went in with Kyle Lehning to record alongside mine from all those years ago."

“There’s nothing like celebrating your favorite holiday by singing one of your favorite songs with one of your heroes. And that’s exactly how I’m spending this Christmas,” Parker adds.

In addition to Travis' duet with Parker on "There's a New Kid in Town," his An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) features two other previously unreleased songs, "Little Toy Trains" and "White Christmas."

