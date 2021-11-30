The Pistol Annies brought a festive party to the stage of the 2021 CMA Country Christmas on Monday night (Nov. 29), delivering a fun live version of their original holiday song, "Snow Globe."

The country trio — consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — dressed in matching black and glittering silver for the occasion, each bringing a dose of her own personal style to the stage. Monroe opted for a glam look in a floor-length, sleeveless gown, while Lambert wore silver fringe and Presley donned her trademark retro victory rolls in her hair.

They were backed by a full band and shared the stage with their saxophone player, who briefly took the spotlight for a jazzy solo during the bridge of the song. The backdrop was brimming with holiday cheer, too, with the Annies performing against a background of twinkling Christmas lights, as a layer of fake snow covered the floor.

"Snow Globe" came out in late September as the first track to be released off the Annies' first-ever Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. It's one of several original numbers on the project, which also includes some classics, such as "Auld Lang Syne" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December."

Each year, CMA Country Christmas assembles the biggest names in country music for an evening filled with holiday cheer. This year, the bill included festive performances from Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Lady A and lots more; the event was co-hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who also performed. The event aired on ABC on Monday night, and it's currently available to stream on-demand on Hulu.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Spectacular Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently sold their luxurious Nashville mansion, and fans will recognize several of the spaces pictured online from various social media posts. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot house is gated and very private, and it sold for $2,595,000.