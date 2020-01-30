Paul Bogart, ‘Never Grow Out of It’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter Paul Bogart is premiering his new song "Never Grow Out of It" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen to this nostalgic anthem for small-town USA.

Inspired by a "red rust Chevy truck" that Bogart's dad used to teach him to drive as a teen, "Never Grow Out of It" uses that metaphor to speak for Bogart's devotion to his small town and the love of his life. "No matter how many miles are on it now / I'll never grow out of it, I'll never get tired of it," he sings in the chorus.

"It's always gonna be everything I'll ever need / I'll always take care of it / Could never get enough of it," the song continues. "No matter where this life ends up taking me, I'll never grow out of it."

An artist on the rise who's written songs for Porter Wagoner, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager and Wade Hayes, Bogart brings a bona fide cowboy's background to his neo-traditional country tunes. He's held World Champion titles in AQHA team roping while performing hundreds of shows across the country.

On Friday (Jan. 31), Bogart will release "Never Grow Out of It" as a single. The song follows his most recent track, "I'm Just Sayin'," which has racked up more than 1 million streams on Pandora.

Fans can keep up with Bogart via his official website.

Listen to Paul Bogart's "Never Grow Out of It"