Parker McCollum is stepping up to help find the person who shot and killed retired police captain David Dorn during looting in St. Louis, Mo., on Tuesday (June 2). The singer and songwriter is offering a financial reward to anyone who assists in bringing Dorn's killer to justice.

“I will match that $10,000,” the “Pretty Heart” singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, in response to a tweet about a $10,000 reward CrimeStoppers is offering to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

CNN reports that Dorn was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after responding to an alarm at a pawn shop during looting that was going on in St. Louis overnight Monday (June 1). St. Louis police have not yet identified a suspect in his death.

While it's a turbulent time in the United States, between the novel coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, McCollum sees it as a time to make a change. “The goal is to be an old man one day and be able to look back and say ‘I was apart of the greatest change this country has ever seen,’” the budding country star writes.

“The black community is not asking for special treatment, just the same treatment," he continues. "I will do my part to ensure they receive it.”

“People think you can’t support the black community and support good honest police officers,” he adds. “I’m here to tell you that you can.”

George Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death, which was filmed by bystanders who pleaded with Chauvin and three other officers to help Floyd, has sparked protests in cities all over the country, some of which have been punctuated by violence, rioting and looting.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The three other officers who were on the scene have been arrested and charged as accessories.