Parker McCollum Spills Wedding Details, Including Their First Dance Song

Parker McCollum is set to walk down the aisle this year and will be sharing his first dance with fiancee Hallie Ray Light to a classic country love song.

The two will be dancing to George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."

The "Pretty Heart" singer dished some details of his upcoming nuptials with Taste of Country Nights ahead of the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. He reveals that the wedding is coming up "in three weeks" and will take place on a Monday.

"It's a big March," he says, speaking on the gravity of the day.

As for the planning process, McCollum reveals he tried to give some input early on with the groomsmen tuxedos.

"Very early on they were taking about the groomsmen tuxes," he says. "I was like I wanna go black cowboy hat, all black tux, black boots, black pants, everything. And she was like, 'absolutely not.'"

After that, he says he decided to let Light handle the planning. The only details he needs are where to be and when. "They just ask to be nice, but they ain't gonna listen to me," he says with a chuckle.

McCollum — who just won ACM New Male Artist of the Year — proposed to Light on July 1, 2021. The two started dating in 2019.

The "To Be Loved By You" artist recently opened up about Light's influence on his life. After sharing about his previous struggles with substance abuse, he says his soon-to-be-bride is one of his reasons to live a sober, healthy life.