Top 25 Pam Tillis Songs
When Pam Tillis entered the world on July 24, 1957, she was born into a family of country music royalty. Her father, Mel Tillis, burst onto the scene in the late 1950s and went onto release some of the most pivotal country tracks of the 1970s, including "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "Good Woman Blues." Pam spent her childhood surrounded by music, and even sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the tender age of eight. Inspired by her father's legacy, Pam was determined to make her own mark on the music industry.
She initially launched her music career within the pop scene after moving to California, releasing her debut single "Every Home Should Have One" in 1981. Although she found some initial success, Tillis felt like things didn't quite fit. She returned to Nashville and pivoted back to her country roots, opting to release a string of singles through the late 80s. Everything changed when now-famed record executive Clive Davis chose to sign Tillis to his newly creative country music label, Arista Nashville. Thanks to the company's support, Tillis — along with burgeoning label mates Alan Jackson, Asleep at the Wheel, Michelle Wright, and Lee Roy Parnell — launched a solo career that would thrive through the 1990s and 2000s.
Over the course of her incredible career, Tillis has released fourteen albums, taken 12 singles into the Top 10 of the country charts and won trophies at the Grammys and CMA Awards. This year, she was selected as one of the 2022 inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She still actively performs and records, including recent collaborations with Lorrie Morgan along with solo album, Looking for a Feeling, released in 2020.
The Boot has selected 25 songs from Pam Tillis' incredible catalog of music that have stood the test of time and made a lasting impact on the country music landscape.
- 25
"Please"From: 'Thunder & Roses' (2001)
Released in 2000 as the first single from Thunder & Roses, "Please" marks Tillis' most recent success on the country charts. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Michael Dulaney and John Hobbs, the heartfelt song centers around a single mom nervously preparing for a date.
- 24
"Blue Rose Is"From: 'Put Yourself in My Place' (1991)
Tillis co-wrote "Blue Rose Is" with her then-husband, Bob DiPiero, along with Jan Buckingham. The poetic 1992 single peaked at No. 21 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
- 23
"I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair"From: 'Walls Can Fall' (1992)
One of the most successful country collaborations of the 1990s, "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" served as George Jones' defiant declaration to the masses. Tillis joined Jones, along with Clint Black, Garth Brooks, T. Graham Brown, Mark Chesnutt, Joe Diffie, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Patty Loveless and Travis Tritt, for this modern classic, which earned the title of Vocal Event of the Year at the 1993 CMA Awards.
- 22
"I Said a Prayer"From: 'Every Time' (1998)
"I Said a Prayer" served as the lead single from Tillis' 1998 record Every Time. Penned by Leslie Satcher, this sweeping love song made it all the way to No. 12 on the country chart.
- 21
"Betty's Got a Bass Boat"From: 'All of This Love' (1995)
This playful tune from All of This Love introduces listeners to Betty, a character who is soaking in all the joy and success that just happened to follow her purchase of a shiny new boat.
- 20
"Two Kings"From: 'Two Kings' (Single) (2012)
In 2012, Tillis joined forces with Kris Thomas for this powerful tribute to two kinds of history-makers: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Elvis Presley. This powerful celebration wasn't a huge success on country radio, but marks one of Tillis' most impressive collaborations to date.
- 19
"Do You Know Where Your Man Is"From: 'Homeward Looking Angel' (1992)
Released in 1993, "Do You Know Where Your Man Is" served as the final single from Tillis' career-changing record Homeward Looking Angel. Written by Dave Gibson, Russell Smith and Carol Chase, this warning about a man's wandering heart became another Top 20 hit for Tillis.
- 18
"I Was Blown Away"From: 'Sweetheart's Dance' (1994)
Tillis' 1995 single, written by Layng Martine Jr., is a reflective, steamy love song. The track peaked at No. 16 but was actually pulled from country radio after the Oklahoma City bombing over concerns that the lyrics and title may seem too insensitive.
- 17
"It's Lonely Out There"From: 'All of This Love' (1995)
Released in 1996, "It's Lonely Out There" is a co-write between Tillis and her then-husband, Bob DiPiero. The track, which climbed to No. 14 on the Billboard country chart, serves as a conversation between Tillis and a former flame.
- 16
"Put Yourself in My Place"From: 'Put Yourself in My Place' (1991)
Co-written by Tillis and Carl Jackson, "Put Yourself in My Place" is the title track from her second studio album, released in 1991. In the song, Tillis asks for a chance to mend the broken heart of her object of affection.
- 15
"The River and the Highway"From: 'All of This Love' (1995)
Penned by powerhouse songwriters Don Schlitz and Gerry House, "The River and the Highway" is a jaw-dropping ballad that explores the difficult dynamic between two lovers. The track climbed to No. 8 on the country charts in 1996.
- 14
"Deep Down"From: 'All of This Love' (1995)
How do you get past the lingering pain of a love gone wrong? That's the question Tillis asks in the lead single from All of This Love, which climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1996.
- 13
"Romeo"From: 'Slow Dancing with the Moon' (1993)
Tillis joined Mary Chapin Carpenter, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kathy Mattea and Tanya Tucker for this all-star collaboration with the one and only Dolly Parton. The cheeky "Romeo" earned Tillis and friends a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 1993.
- 12
"Every Time"From: 'Every Time' (1998)
The title track and second single from Tillis' 1998 studio album is a wistful, longing tune propelled forward by twangy guitar and accompaniment. Penned by Jennifer Kimball and Tommy Lee James, the track peaked at No. 38 on the country charts.
- 11
"Land of the Living"From: 'Greatest Hits' (1997)
Co-written by Tia Sillers and Wayland Patton, "Land of the Living" was released in 1997 and serves as an uplifting reminder to not ruminate over past mistakes.
- 10
"All the Good Ones Are Gone"From: 'Greatest Hits' (1997)
George Strait hitmaker Dean Dillon and Bob McDill tap into the pain of defeat after searching long and hard for your perfect match. "All the Good Ones Are Gone" was released in 1997 as the lead single from Tillis' Greatest Hits collection and climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
- 9
"Spilled Perfume"From: 'Sweetheart's Dance' (1994)
Tillis teamed up with Dean Dillon to write "Spilled Perfume," which became the lead single from Sweetheart's Dance. On the track, Tillis gives comfort to a friend as they reflect on a one night stand.
- 8
"Let That Pony Run"From: 'Homeward Looking Angel' (1992)
This stunning ballad was released in 1993 as yet another stellar single from Homeward Looking Angel. Penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters, "Let That Pony Run" centers around a woman starting a new life after finding out about her husband's affair.
- 7
"Cleopatra, Queen of Denial"From: 'Homeward Looking Angel' (1992)
Tillis serves up a catchy play-on-words with her 1993 single "Cleopatra, Queen of Denial." The Homeward Looking Angel cut also earned her a nomination for Music Video of the Year at the 1993 CMA Awards.
- 6
"Don't Tell Me What to Do"From: 'Put Yourself in My Place' (1991)
Penned by landmark songwriters Harlan Howard and Max D. Barnes, "Don't Tell Me What to Do" is another powerful vocal performance that's drenched in confidence and attitude. The track climbed to No. 5 on the country charts and was later recorded by Marty Stuart for his 1992 record Let There Be Country.
- 5
"Shake the Sugar Tree"From: 'Homeward Looking Angel' (1992)
The lead single from Tillis' iconic album Homeward Looking Angel became another Top 10 hit in 1992. The infectious tune finds the country star giving her lover an ultimatum: either appreciate me or watch me walk away for good.
- 4
"In Between Dances"From: 'Sweetheart's Dance' (1994)
Penned by Barry Alfonso and Craig Bickhardt, "In Between Dances" serves as one of Tillis' best story-songs. The sweeping tune climbed to No. 3 on the country charts in 1995.
- 3
"When You Walk in the Room"From: 'Sweetheart's Dance' (1994)
Although Pam Tillis is one of many artists who have covered "When You Walk in the Room," which was originally released by Jackie DeShannon in 1963, her version is one of the most commercially successful. The track peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Tillis' music video gives a nod to the song's origins by transporting viewers to an episode of American Bandstand, including an appearance from the late Dick Clark.
- 2
"Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)"From: 'Sweetheart's Dance' (1994)
Released in 1994, "Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)" served as the fourth single from Sweetheart's Dance. It became her first and only No. 1 song on the country charts to this day, and also helped her snag Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
- 1
"Maybe It Was Memphis"From: 'Put Yourself in My Place' (1991)
Tillis' trademark hit, released in 1991, still stands as one of the most popular tracks of the decade. Although it didn't hit No. 1 — it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart — Tillis' aching, nostalgic vocals are what make this cut an instant classic.