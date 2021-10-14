Onoleigh's vision became a reality for her "Make It Hurt" music video. The singer-songwriter's new clip is premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to watch.

The video finds Onoleigh and her band on a rooftop in downtown Nashville, performing the song, in which the singer asks for a clean — but not painless — break at the end of a relationship. Daytime performance shots mix with dusk and nighttime shots within a cinderblock stairwell.

"The music video for "Make It Hurt" turned out to be exactly what I envisioned!" Onoleigh shares. "My mind immediately went to an industrial look in the middle of the Nashville skyline with some dramatic outfits and camera shots. My team absolutely brought this song to life."

Maren Morris, Rhett Akins and Chris DeStefano co-wrote "Make It Hurt," which Onoleigh tells Taste of Country she connects to a breakup she went through in real life. When she first heard the song, she didn't know the three big country music names were the writers behind it.

"Make It Hurt" is the second single from Onoleigh's forthcoming debut EP. She also wrote with Nathan Chapman and Hall & Oates member John Oates for the project.

Born and raised in Champaign, Ill., and now based in Nashville, Onoleigh has a degree in social work from the University of Missouri that informs her work as an artist. Through her music, she hopes to spread messages of confidence and kindness, especially to those who feel as though they don't have a voice of their own. Fans can keep up with her at Onoleigh.com.