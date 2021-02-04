They all had baby faces, and we're not talking about the kids at St. Jude. Classic pictures of country stars including Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley with patients are the ultimate Throwback Thursday memory.

Even Trace Adkins looks like a young whippersnapper. Squint hard to find Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney in the same picture. Faith Hill, Brad Paisley and Clint Black are a few others, and they're all smiling!

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital isn't just a happy place now. That's the mood set by founder Danny Thomas nearly 60 years ago, and the energy has been passed forward by multiple generations in the years since Randy Owen (pictured twice) founded Country Cares in 1989.

A red We Won't Stop T-shirt is St. Jude's token of gratitude for anyone who signs up to become a partner in hope in 2021. This means a $19 monthly commitment — a donation that's the backbone of the annual Country Cares campaign. For more than 30 years, the country music industry has raised nearly $1 billion for St. Jude, but the need is as pressing as ever.

This is the seventh straight year The Boot and other Townsquare Media properties have partnered for a two-day event (Feb. 4-5), having raised over $11 million previously. Tap the button below to become a partner in hope.