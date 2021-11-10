Old Dominion Give Fun ‘I Was on a Boat That Day’ Performance at 2021 CMA Awards

Old Dominion brought the fun to the 2021 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The band gave an energetic performance of their current single, "I Was on a Boat That Day," during the awards show.

Standing on a stage design made to look like a wooden boat dock (complete with a latter dipping into the fog and paper lanterns lighting the way), Old Dominion couldn't stop smiling as they sang their carefree ode to letting go. Trevor Rosen donned the rare accordion for the performance, while drummer Whit Sellers busted out his finest captain's hat.

And if the group looked particularly relaxed for the performance, there's good reason. Old Dominion regularly win Vocal Group of the Year at the CMA Awards — in fact, they entered 2021's festivities as the winners for three years running.

"I Was on a Boat That Day," which Old Dominion co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, comes from the band's newest album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, released in early October.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.