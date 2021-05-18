Old Dominion are making up for lost time by making big plans for 2021. The award-winning country group has revealed the details of a string of special shows in ballparks across America for the summer of 2021, just weeks after announcing a full-scale tour.

The band consisting of Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung will hit the road for their We Are Old Dominion: Live at the Ballpark Tour beginning on July 17 with a show at the Ballpark of Jackson in Jackson, Tenn. The dates announced in a press release on Tuesday morning (May 18) include six additional shows in August, September and October at a series of historic venues.

Scotty McCreery, Randy Houser, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Caitlyn Smith and Walker County will support Old Dominion on various dates of the tour. Tickets are slated to go on sale to the public on Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time in most of the touring markets. More cities, dates and venues are to be announced.

"This is literally the moment we've all been waiting for!" the band members say in a statement announcing the tour. "We’ve all gone through it the last year. Now, it’s time to get back together, forget everything for a few hours, and have a great time.”

Old Dominion will also release a new single titled "I Was on a Boat That Day" on Friday, in conjunction with tickets going on sale. The band members all teamed to co-write the new song with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

The tour announcement comes less than two weeks after Old Dominion revealed the cities and dates for their An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain Tour, which will find them on the road from May through December.

Old Dominion's 2021 We Are Old Dominion: Live at the Ballpark Tour Dates:

July 17 -- Jackson, Tenn. @ The Ballpark at Jackson (with SM, MS and WC)

Aug. 22 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Chukchansi Park (with BB and WC)

Sept. 17 -- Traverse City, Mich. @ Turtle Creek Stadium (with RH, MS and CS)

Sept. 18 -- Altoona, Pa. @ Peoples Natural Gas Field (with RH, MS and CS)

Sept. 24 -- Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Melaleuca Field (with SM, MS and CS)

Oct. 1 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Riverfront Stadium (with SM, BB and WC)

Oct. 2 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Werner Park (with SM, MS and WC)

