Old Dominion Dedicate Group of the Year ACM Award to Their Crew

Old Dominion won two awards in less than an hour at the 2020 ACM Awards, including the ACM for Group of the Year. Once again singer Matt Ramsey spoke for the band, and once again he leaned into the show's muted mood.

With no live audience to cheer or fellow artists to high five on their way to the stage, Ramsey and his "One Man Band" bandmates eased to the podium quickly. The singer thanked his management and label, but made sure to recognize a group of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think everyone here would be OK if I sent this one out to our road crew who is getting really hard," he said before thanking country radio. The group won the Song of the Year ACM just moments before.

Support crew have taken some of the bigger financial hits during the pandemic. No shows means no work, and many artists have struggled to keep their crew employed. This figures not to change anytime soon, as most bands aren't planning full scale tours until mid-20201.

Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and the Highwomen were the other four nominees in the category. The win is Old Dominion's third straight in the Group of the Year category and their fifth lifetime ACM Award.