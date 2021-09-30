At a recent football game, the Ohio State University marching band took their talents to Nashville, so to speak, with a “Party Rock Country Extravaganza.” The band played hits from several big country music names during the halftime performance.

“It was a real hootenanny at Ohio Stadium,” the band’s official YouTube page explains of the Sept. 25 show. The 17-minute halftime show features, among other songs, Carrie Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova,” Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” and Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.” The band also covered two Rascal Flatts songs — “Me and My Gang” and “Life is a Highway” — noting that the country trio are “Columbus’ own.”

As the band churned out horn-heavy versions of the popular country tunes, they organized themselves across the field into different words and shapes, spelling out “country” and “Rascal Flatts,” and giving fans an aerial view of country-themed images including cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and, at one point, a pair of dancers. Watch the full set below:

Underwood offered her seal of approval for the performance on Twitter. "Awesome!" she tweeted, along with two hand-clapping emojis, after the video began making the rounds online.

It wasn't the first time OSU's marching band went country. During another recent halftime show, titled “The Heroes of 9/11,” the band played “Only in America” by Brooks & Dunn and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson.

