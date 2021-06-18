Now Is the Time to Get Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour Tickets

Brooks & Dunn will headline a nationwide tour for the first time in 10 years when they begin the Reboot 2021 Tour in September. Tickets for the tour — with '90s legend Travis Tritt — are on sale now. The trek includes 17 shows across the country.

"My Boy" singer Elvie Shane will also join the run, marking his first major tour since his song started to become the feel-good, viral story of 2020 and 2021. It's Brooks & Dunn's comeback that has fans most excited, however. It's rare to find a show that can be filled top to bottom with No 1 hits, and the Country Music Hall of Fame duo have 20 of them, plus 20 more Top 10 songs!

"Only in America," "Red Dirt Road" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" are songs fans are looking forward to hearing for the first time since Brooks & Dunn stepped away from music in 2011. Since then, both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have pursued solo ventures in and out of country music, but a few festival shows — and an album of hits reimagined with contemporary artists — in 2019 made clear the demand is still there for something larger.

With the Reboot Tour, they have done just that. The tour was named after that 2019 album, and it has quite literally been rebooted after all of the dates were postponed in 2020 due to a global pandemic. The 2021 run includes seven new shows, with tickets on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (June 18), via LiveNation.com.

Tritt ("A Great Day to Be Alive," "Here's a Quarter") just released a new album called Set In Stone, his first in more than a decade. Shane has also released a dynamic EP called Country Roads that showcases a wide range of influences, from rock and country to blues and pop music.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Sept. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Sept. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion *

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (WMZQ Fest)

Oct. 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Oct. 8 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

* new dates

